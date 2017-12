Since a picture is worth a thousand words, we have decided to show you how the "winter season" looks like for the Russian armed forces.

This footage depicts routine winter drills, which conventionally start with the Russian Armed Forces' recruits training.

The whole 2017-2018 winter season will consist of about 8,000 drills of different scale and nature. The main aim of this training is to practice the joint work of different military units, including the Ground Forces, the Aero-Space Forces and the Navy.