Dark Side of Nissan: Automaker Unveils Star Wars-Themed Vehicles

Unfortunately, these cars are not for sale.

Nissan has unveiled visually breathtaking cars inspired by the epic "Star Wars" series. At the 2017 LA Auto Show the carmaker had displayed a single "Star Wars"-themed vehicle, but this year the family received seven new members:

a 2018 Nissan Altima, which looks like a TIE Fighter;

a 2018 Nissan Maxima with its front fascia designed after Kylo Ren's black and silver mask;

a 2018 Nissan Maxima inspired by Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer;

a 2018 Nissan Maxima created by a team of female designers inspired by Captain Phasma;

a 2018 Nissan Rogue recreating Poe Dameron's X-wing's look with a BB-8;

a 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport bringing to life the A-wing;

and a 2018 Nissan Titan, the biggest vehicle in the Nissan's fleet inspired by the AT-M6 walker.