Meet Helix, a 'Wobbly' Cat With a Rare Disease

This lovely kitty was abandoned on the street because of his serious health issue but his new loving family in Austin, Texas, rescued him and ensured that the cat lives his life to its fullest.

Helix was born with cerebellar hypoplasia, a condition which occurs when the part of an animal's brain that controls balance and coordination wasn't fully developed at birth. Such felines walk like drunken sailors, which is why they are affectionately referred to as "wobbly" cats.

Usually, poor kitties with cerebellar hypoplasia are euthanized, but Helix, who will soon celebrate his fifth birthday, proved the disease shouldn't prevent him from enjoying his life.