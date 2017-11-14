Register
15 November 2017
    Laid Back: Oregon Sloth’s Snack Time

    Laid Back: Oregon Sloth’s Snack Time

    According to the Oregon Zoo, guests may be able to visit with Josie the sloth in the near future.

    A former pet that now resides at the zoo, Josie the sloth is on cloud nine as she munches on a slices of apples and carrots. Despite being known for slow and lazy behavior, Josie picks up the pace when it comes to stuffing her face!

    More videos

    • Firefighters In Seoul Photographed For a Charity Calendar
      Last update: 20:00 14.11.2017
      20:00 14.11.2017

      Hot Korean Firefighters Pose for a 2018 Charity Calendar

      Seoul’s Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Management Department released a topless calendar for the coming year featuring its best-looking firemen. All profits from its sales will be donated to support victims of fires who lack the financial means for medical care.

      1234
    • Huge tarantula fights for its life against tiny wasp half its size as death struggle caught on camer
      Last update: 14:57 14.11.2017
      14:57 14.11.2017

      Tarantula vs Wasp: Creepy Crawlies Deadly Fight Caught on Camera

      This incredible video, filmed by passers-by in the Sonoran Desert in the US state of Arizona and posted on YouTube, shows the dramatic moment a little tropical wasp is seen attacking a huge tarantula twice its size.

      0 772
    • The Northern Lights In Iceland
      Last update: 09:00 14.11.2017
      09:00 14.11.2017

      Mother Nature Puts on Spectacular Show in the Skies of Iceland

      The aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is not a rare phenomenon in this Nordic island country – Icelanders are lucky to be able to observe the lights igniting the sky above their heads for a whopping eight months a year.

      0 256
    • Hungry Bear Cub Chows Down on Cat Food
      Last update: 01:00 14.11.2017
      01:00 14.11.2017

      Hungry Bear Cub Chows Down on Cat Food

      He may be young, but this cub already understands that free food is the best food!

      0 435

