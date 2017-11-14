Hot Korean Firefighters Pose for a 2018 Charity Calendar

Seoul’s Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Management Department released a topless calendar for the coming year featuring its best-looking firemen. All profits from its sales will be donated to support victims of fires who lack the financial means for medical care.

The project, launched in 2014 in Seoul, holds an annual contest among firefighters in April, where the men with the best bodies are chosen to model for a calendar. According to local media reports, a total of 26,729 copies have been sold over the past four years.