This incredible video, filmed by passers-by in the Sonoran Desert in the US state of Arizona and posted on YouTube, shows the dramatic moment a little tropical wasp is seen attacking a huge tarantula twice its size.

As the brutal battle unfolds, the villainous tarantula hawk stabs its victim several times. At first, the tarantula puts up some valiant resistance to the attack, but eventually it slows down and loses the battle.

When hunting spiders, tarantula hawks paralyze their victims and lay eggs in them. When the wasp larva hatches, it begins to feed on the still-living spider for about a month until it grows into an adult insect.