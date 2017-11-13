SoHo Suction? Coco Austin Cleans Up New York

Her husband Ice-T may play a detective on TV, but Coco is literally cleaning up the New York streets!

Sporting a floral tracksuit and matching pink heels, Coco Austin, wife of rapper-turned-actor Ice-T, took to the streets of New York with an unusual public display. While turning heads is something the 38-year-old glamour model is used to, Coco confused many with what appeared to be an assistant vacuuming the street as she strutted with her daughter.

Understandably, netizens were perplexed by the stunt and wondered if the former Playboy model had lost touch with reality. Reports would later reveal Coco was simply filming a commercial for the vacuum company and decided to have some fun at the expense of general public.