'I Feel Like Dancing': Angelina Jolie, Agnes Varda Dance at the Honorary Oscars

The 89-year-old director busted some moves onstage with the actress who presented the Honorary Award to her at the Governors Awards.

The Governors Awards were held for the ninth time by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles on November 11. One of the most heart-melting moments of the ceremony, captured on video, shows French director Agnès Varda dancing with Angelina Jolie right after receiving an honorary Oscar for her outstanding contribution to the motion picture industry. "I feel like dancing," she said. "The dance of cinema."

Varda's new film "Faces Places," released on October 6 in the US, has also been awarded with The Golden Eye prize for best documentary at the Cannes Film Festival.