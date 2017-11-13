Goddess of Fitness: Female Athlete Shows Off Her Spectacular Shape

Heba Ali, an actress and a fitness freak of Pakistani origin, not only can roll massive tires and move cars but also can stand up to the blows of a kickboxer. But she hasn't always been is such a good shape.

According to her personal website, Heba Ali took up sports when she tried out for the high school track team in Pakistan. But the athlete admits she wasn't a natural, finishing last in every race she entered. Undeterred by her lack of success, she started running four miles daily and spending "endless hours" in the local gym to improve her skills.

Since then, she has graduated college and become a popular actress in Pakistan, with roles in commercials and TV series. She reportedly lives in the US state of New Jersey and is known not only as an experienced athlete and a performer but also as a blogger with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.