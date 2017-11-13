Goddess of Fitness: Female Athlete Shows Off Her Spectacular Shape

According to her personal website, Heba Ali took up sports when she tried out for the high school track team in Pakistan. But the athlete admits she wasn't a natural, finishing last in every race she entered. Undeterred by her lack of success, she started running four miles daily and spending "endless hours" in the local gym to improve her skills.
Since then, she has graduated college and become a popular actress in Pakistan, with roles in commercials and TV series. She reportedly lives in the US state of New Jersey and is known not only as an experienced athlete and a performer but also as a blogger with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.
👊🏽😤Behind the scenes of one of the hardest functional leg training days ever—I'll be sharing my FULL training on YouTube!! (LINK IN MY BIO) 3-4 rounds of: 225 Lb Squats➡️Lateral Hurdle Jumps/Box Jumps➡️ 135 Lb Walking Lunges ➡️ 200+ Lb Sled Push Always geared with the best @ironrebel knee sleeves/wrist wraps and energized with @granitesupplements Pre-Workout (Strawberry Lemonade is my favorite) Heba10 for a discount!
Everything you are experiencing right now, good or bad, is exactly what you need for your personal growth. Trust it. I'm writing this out not only as a reminder for you guys but for me as well. I'm very stubborn when it comes to competing and especially my own performance. My two worst habits are: Overthinking and Putting myself down. I faced some injuries in a competition earlier this week that caused me to fall into the "should of/could of cycle" and feeling like shit about something I couldn't control. Sometimes I fool myself into thinking I could have pushed harder when in actuality I put in 150% and pushed myself beyond my limits which caused my injuries. Truth is as a competitive athlete, injuries are inevitable and part of the process. They allow us to grow stronger by improving our weaknesses. Constantly reminding myself this so I don't lose appreciation of how far I've come. Trusting the timing of my injuries is the equivalent for most you to trust the timing of your life. You will figure out your career. You will find the right relationship. You will become the person you've always wanted to be. Just don't forget to appreciate who you are now. Sorry for the long paragraph! #HebaAli #EvolveNation 📸: @gothamcityphoto
