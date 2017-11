For the first time in 12 years, young jaguars were born in the Houston zoo.

Fitz and Emma were born four months ago, and all this time they've lived in a closed cage and visitors weren't allowed to see them.

On the first walk, the cubs did not step away from their mother. At the same time, they clearly wanted to show everybody how angry they were. Jaguars are listed as endangered species and are in the Red Book.