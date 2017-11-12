Pork Pal Teaches That Not Only Dogs and Cats Can Serve as a Human's Best Friend

This video reveals how a pot-bellied mini pig living in the US named Hank spends his time lounging about like an ordinary human. He leads an active and healthy lifestyle: he preserves a balanced diet, swims in a pool, celebrates Halloween and Father's Day, and sleeps in a bed.
But the most adorable spectacle is when his belly is being scratched! The pork pet is only 1-year old, but his Instagram account @mybestfriendhank is followed by almost 300k people!
this is my best friend hank dressed like a pumpkin for his first halloween! and since he has no thumbs, his aunt hollie helped him carve his very first jack-o-lantern. (p.s. all aunt hollie’s art is awesome, she designed hank’s t-shirts! check her out at holliegarrison.com) #halloween #costume #pumpkin #trickortreat #holiday #halloween #tradition #jackolantern #🎃 #spooky #scary #cuddly #minipig #pig #pigsofinstagram #mybestfriendhank #cutepetclub #cute #animaladdicts #babyanimals #weeklyfluff
this is my best friend hank getting out some morning zoomies #sprint #run #exercise #fitness #fitfam #athlete #training #fakeout #olympics #olympig #legday #fastestpigalive #zoomies #morning #outside #backyard #minipig #pig #pigsofinstagram #mybestfriendhank #cutepetclub #cute #animaladdicts #babyanimals #animalvideos #weeklyfluff
