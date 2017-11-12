Pork Pal Teaches That Not Only Dogs and Cats Can Serve as a Human's Best Friend

While some pigs have little more to look forward to in life than the dinner table, this little piggy's Instagram account has about 300k followers.

This video reveals how a pot-bellied mini pig living in the US named Hank spends his time lounging about like an ordinary human. He leads an active and healthy lifestyle: he preserves a balanced diet, swims in a pool, celebrates Halloween and Father's Day, and sleeps in a bed.

But the most adorable spectacle is when his belly is being scratched! The pork pet is only 1-year old, but his Instagram account @mybestfriendhank is followed by almost 300k people!