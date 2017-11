The new Russian frigate is designed to fight not only against surface ships and submarines, but also to repel enemy strikes from the air.

It is reported that firing was conducted from the Shtil ship-borne vertical-launch air defense missile system on targets that imitated the cruise missiles of a conventional enemy. Security during the state tests was provided by ten surface ships and Baltic Fleet vessels.

Since 2015, the state-of-the-art frigate Admiral Makarov has passes various tests, after which it will be transferred to the Russian Navy.