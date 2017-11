This lovely lamb was only two days old when Alistair Jenkin, 73, found her abandoned in a field. The poor animal was injured: her leg was splintered and had developed abscesses. It took so long to heal she forgot how to walk…

Kind-hearted Mr. Jenkin, who is a retired mechanic, built a wheelchair out of scrap wood. It helped her to walk, but appeared to be far too heavy for her little frame. Now, Lamby is eight months old and she can happily run around her home in Market Drayton, England, thanks to her new wheelchair, which was specially designed for disabled pets.