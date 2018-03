Russia’s special operations forces have conducted drills in the Tambov Region, seeking to boost their skills in storming buildings, forcing obstacles and shooting.

Among other weapons, the troops used the ASVK Kord 12.7mm large caliber sniper rifle for striking armored vehicles.

On October 24, Russia’s Spetsnaz marked its professional day.

Spetsnaz units are deployed to implement especially important tasks beyond the capabilities of other branches of the military. For example, it was Spetsnaz that played a key role in crushing Daesh near Palmyra alongside reinforcements from the air.