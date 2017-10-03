Not-So-Great Escape: Man Gets Himself Stuck on Wires Trying to Skip Hotel Bill

One tourist (who probably watched too many action movies) didn’t want to pay for his hotel room in Panzhou, southwest China's Guizhou, and tried to make an extreme getaway. As seen in this video captured on September 29, the man made an attempt to escape a 19-storey building by phone wires… but failed miserably.

The unsuccessful "aerial acrobat" left himself clinging to the wires between two buildings for a while, until firefighters came to his rescue. As soon as the man touched the ground, police arrested him. Now the failed escapee has to pay a large fine in addition to his hotel bill.