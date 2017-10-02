Inquisitive Dolphins Distracted by Squirrels

While at a nursery in Orlando, Florida, these playful young dolphins take a break from their usual recreation to observe the strange critters scurrying through the park.
Are they looking for new playmates or is feeding time a little delayed today?
“Do you think it’s edible?”
While at a nursery in Orlando, Florida, these playful young dolphins take a break from their usual recreation to observe the strange critters scurrying through the park.
Are they looking for new playmates or is feeding time a little delayed today?
Rush Sturges and Ben Marr, extreme lovers from Canada, decided to kayak down a drainage ditch in Lions Bay, British Columbia to reach a lake.
A terrifying moment the right engine of the aircraft accidentally caught fire after a takeoff was snapped by a witness flying to the Russian city of Irkutsk on September 30.
Thanks to Svyatoslav Mikhailov from Riga, Latvia, many feral felines have a roof over their heads: with the help of volunteers, the man has built 80 houses for orphaned cats in two years.
A stranded sea otter pup was rescued on a beach in Alaska. The two-month-old baby was named Kasilof after the place where he was found.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)