I Didn’t Sign Up For This: Girl Upset at Having Baby Brother

Little girl expecting to have a baby sister comes unglued when learning she's going to have a little brother.
An unexpected reaction of a little girl, who discovers, she’s going to have a little brother.
While a toddler was trying to work out how to use her electric scooter, a cute poodle appeared out of nowhere to teach her the nuts and bolts of riding.
Avian activism converges with paragliding to give you Parahawking.
Watch the RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test-launched from Russia's Plesetsk space center.
Ok, it seems to be a well-known fact that the Japanese sometimes have the most hilariously weird taste for commercials… but this particular clip is completely out of this world.
