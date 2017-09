Ok, it seems to be a well-known fact that the Japanese sometimes have the most hilariously weird taste for commercials… but this particular clip is completely out of this world.

Viewers across the globe were stunned by this amusingly bizarre commercial, which shows a black-and-white alien spaceship with cow's udder shooting streams of milk down into the glasses of children who gathered in a park.

By the way, there is another ad from this brand, explaining where the milk came from. Check it out!