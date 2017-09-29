Best Way to Shake Off Bad Mood After Missing Night Flight: Dancing!

Instead of letting anger take over, Mahshid cheered herself up with a little dance around Charlotte Douglas International Airport, befriending airport staff and other travelers along her way.
Missed your connecting flight? Got stuck in the airport for a night? No big deal! Mahshid Mazooji knows the perfect method to get the best out of such a situation.
Instead of letting anger take over, Mahshid cheered herself up with a little dance around Charlotte Douglas International Airport, befriending airport staff and other travelers along her way.
On the night of September 25, a van being pursued by police ran a red light, rushing into Shibuya’s scramble intersection in Tokyo's most famous and busiest areas, while it was filled with pedestrians.
An unusual weather phenomenon was observed in the city of Tampico, Tamaulipas State, in northeast Mexico.
On September 26, Ukrainian TV’s Channel 5 uploaded to YouTube a video of a brawl between parliamentarians in the Kiev regional council.
Russian military personnel have built a bridge across the Euphrates River several kilometers outside Deir ez-Zor in less than 48 hours despite coming under constant fire from terrorists.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)