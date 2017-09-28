Car Speeding Through Tokyo's Crowded Street Captured on Blood-Chilling Footage

On the night of September 25, a van being pursued by police ran a red light, rushing into Shibuya’s scramble intersection in Tokyo's most famous and busiest areas, while it was filled with pedestrians.

The van reportedly fled from the police during a routine traffic stop. In another surveillance video, the driver can be seen making a U-turn about 10 seconds after running the red light and coming through the crossing again. Luckily, no pedestrians were struck by the car.

​It was too dangerous to continue the police pursuit; the authorities are currently searching for the van and its owner.