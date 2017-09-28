Car Speeding Through Tokyo's Crowded Street Captured on Blood-Chilling Footage

The van reportedly fled from the police during a routine traffic stop. In another surveillance video, the driver can be seen making a U-turn about 10 seconds after running the red light and coming through the crossing again. Luckily, no pedestrians were struck by the car.
ついついやってしまう歩きスマホですが本当に道路を渡る時や階段などは絶対やらない方がいいです！！— れな氏⋆大森玲菜✩⃛ (@re7123) 25 сентября 2017 г.
ちなみにその後スクランブル交差点に向かって行ったので気になってyou tubeのライブ動画を見たらやっぱり映ってました。しかも一回去ったと思ったらすぐにまた交差点へ…
こわすぎる… pic.twitter.com/bK4LJ7Pqed
It was too dangerous to continue the police pursuit; the authorities are currently searching for the van and its owner.
