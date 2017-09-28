Mortal Kombat Kiev Rada Edition: Ukrainian Deputies' Brutal Fight

According to Alexandr Aronets, an activist of the party "Svoboda" ("Freedom") who witnessed the incident, a conflict sparked after representatives of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc "Solidarity" demanded resignation of the council leadership. The video shows Poroshenko Bloc's Vitaly Karlyuk approaching regional council head Anna Starikova and snatching the microphone from her. When Vladislav Khakhulin of the "Batkivshchyna" ("Fatherland") party stood up for Starikova, Karlyuk punched the deputy in the face, knocking him out. An ambulance was called for Khakhulin, Aronets said on Facebook.