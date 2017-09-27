What is This? Mysterious Stinking Sea Monster Washes Up in the Philippines

A weird sea beast was recently found in the shallows off Maasin City, on the island of Leyte in the Philippines. The strange 32-feet-long creature was reportedly dead.

Photographs of the sea monster were published on Facebook by local man Nujnuj Capistrano who spotted the carcass. While some stunned Internet users argued it could have been a prehistoric sea creature, the loch ness monster, sperm whale or giant squid, others expressed surprise that no one had called in any marine biologists to identify the mysterious creature.

According to local media reports, the stench from the creature was so abominable that rescue workers decided to tow it out to sea. Julius Alpino, from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, said the corpse could not be identified because it was already too badly decomposed.