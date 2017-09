Trying to impress the judges during a dress and swimsuit presentation, Spanish Miss Universe contestant Pilar Magro attempted to twirl gracefully on a catwalk next to a swimming pool but slipped, flinging herself straight into the water. The unsuccessful pirouette was captured on video.

As seen from this footage, a lifeguard immediately dives into the water to save poor Pilar, although she's obviously fine if not a little embarrassed. Encouraged by her fellow contestants, the representative of the Cáceres province got herself together, took off her shoes and swam towards the pool's steps. Pilar didn't take home the crown but she obviously earned some popularity across the globe, after the video of her fail went viral online.