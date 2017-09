Watch Iraqi Kurds, who have been seeking self-governance for decades, take their celebration to the streets, as polling stations closed across three provinces of the autonomous region on Monday.

The celebrations in Erbil included traditional Kurdish music, dancing, shooting off fireworks and parading in cars, with many pro-independence voters waving the Flag of Kurdistan.

The voter turnout was more than 72%, despite international pressure. In June, Barzani set September 25 as the date for an independence referendum, which was later widely criticized by a number of countries, including Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United States.