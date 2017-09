The 2017 Surf City Surf Dog competition took place at Huntington Beach, California, on September 23. Around 3,000 people attended the ninth annual event, which included 59 dogs from the US, Brazil and Canada. Watch these sporty pooches wearing doggie life vests shred the waves!

The canine surfers had 12 minutes to show off their skills and were also judged on confidence and riding time. The surfing competition was held as part of the three-day-long festival, which also included a post-competition meet-up, the NY Dog Film Festival and the Pooch Party with Fashion Show, red carpet photos and other entertainment. The money raised at the festival was donated to help shelters for homeless and sick animals.