Run, Moscow, Run! 30,000 Marathoners Run Along the Streets of Russian Capital

Participants of the race could choose one of two distances: 10 or 42 kilometers (6.2 miles or 26.1 miles), and enjoy picturesque views of Moscow's landmarks along the route.
On September 24, 30,000 runners from 71 countries put themselves to the test at the Moscow marathon held in the very heart of the city.
After retiring in 2012 from his job as a company manager, Liang Yuxiang from Chengdu, China, found his new passion in car racing. Instead of settling into a quiet life after retirement, he prefers to challenge himself and pursue every opportunity he can. Probably, all of us could learn a thing or two from this incredibly inspiring 63-year-old man.
When you really want to relax in a bath but it’s already time to jump into your car and drive to work, take this insane “Jacuzzi ride!”
This video reveals how one teenage Palestinian acrobat is training hard to earn a Guinness world record.
This video reveals how a dolphin was rescued from a fishing net on the Spanish seashore.
