After retiring in 2012 from his job as a company manager, Liang Yuxiang from Chengdu, China, found his new passion in car racing. Instead of settling into a quiet life after retirement, he prefers to challenge himself and pursue every opportunity he can. Probably, all of us could learn a thing or two from this incredibly inspiring 63-year-old man.

"A man will not grow old if his heart stays young," Yuxiang believes — and this is just the kind of man he is. Full of youthful vigor, the 63-year-old racer is doing what other people of his age usually tend to avoid doing. Yuxiang, who made waves in 2016 for his eight-pack Abs and was dubbed the world's fittest grandpa, drove across Eurasia and the United States. According to him, racing a car at break-neck speed makes him feel that his heart is on fire!