The Spa Car: Wet and Wild Ride With a BBQ to Boot

When you really want to relax in a bath but it’s already time to jump into your car and drive to work, take this insane “Jacuzzi ride!”

British inventor and YouTube star Colin Furze, known for taking on bizarre engineering challenges, turned his 1989 BMW 3 Series Convertible into a drivable hot tub with items he found through Google adverts. In this video, made as part of a recent ad for Google in the United Kingdom, Furze fills the car with water which is then heated via coils linked to the engine's water system.

Furze created an entirely waterproof interior to make sure there is no leakage into the car's electronics. He also installed a pair of leaf blowers behind the back seats to power the bubble jets so that he could enjoy a personal foam party right in his car. In addition, the crazy creation, which goes by various names — The Spa Car, BMBubbleU Jacruzii or Convertapool, was completed with a grill mounted in the trunk.