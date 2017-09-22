Hungry Otter Snags Free Dinner

Clearly pressed for time, this busy otter shows off for the camera before swiping a fishy bite to eat. It's a shame the cameraman didn't have more to offer the sneaky fella.
“Okay, just a little bit of camera time, but then I’m out!”
Clearly pressed for time, this busy otter shows off for the camera before swiping a fishy bite to eat. It's a shame the cameraman didn't have more to offer the sneaky fella.
Thanks to Austrian firm Kreisel Electric, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s long-standing dream of an electric Hummer H1 has become a reality. The small battery startup launched in Arnold’s home country revealed an electric version of the SUV Hummer on September 19.
The island of Puerto Rico submerged in complete darkness after the power was cut by Hurricane Maria. Strong storm winds destroyed buildings and tore roofs off houses in San Juan.
This dramatic footage captured by a witness on a Saudi Arabian highway shows a tense moment when an angry passenger receives an immediate dose of karma.
During Zapad-2017 drills the Baltic fleet rocketeers destroyed a detachment of imaginary enemy ships. The Corvette “Soobrazitelnyy” successfully launched a missile to hit a target simulating an adversary warship. Paratroopers on combat vessels attacked the "terrorists" and defeated them.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)