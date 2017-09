Thanks to Austrian firm Kreisel Electric, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s long-standing dream of an electric Hummer H1 has become a reality. The small battery startup launched in Arnold’s home country revealed an electric version of the SUV Hummer on September 19.

"Finally — my dream of turning my Hummer fully electric is a reality," the actor and former California Governor wrote as he sheared this video in his social media accounts.

The new Hummer, packed with two electric motors and a 100-kilowatt-hour battery, is a prototype, which can travel 300 km without recharging. The 3.3-ton monster vehicle can reach a top speed of 120 kmph.