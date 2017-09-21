Football Referee Turns On 'Matrix Mode'

Just like Neo from "The Matrix," Ricardo avoided the ball in the most spectacular way.
During the match between Girona and Seville held on September 17, one of the football players slipped and accidentally sent the ball directly at the head of Spanish referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea. However, the referee’s reaction was absolutely phenomenal!
Some 40,000 people took to the streets of Barcelona on September 20, following police raids of Catalan government offices earlier that day. Protesters blocked the regional government’s economy ministry, with several police officers trapped inside and were heard chanting, “They will not pass” and “We will vote.”
This mammoth six-wheeler, transporting the bodyguards of an Arab family visiting Monaco from Cannes, turned out to be “slightly off-sized” for the miniature city and its narrow streets.
Check out the video below to see the cutting edge Russian fifth-generation fighter in all its magnificence, to find out its main secrets and unique specifications of the aircraft in a nutshell.
It's time to go home, but this adorable Husky named Dakota simply refuses to leave the park. Watch the stubborn dog throwing a hilarious temper tantrum!
