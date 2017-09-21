Register
21 September 2017
    Football Referee Turns On 'Matrix Mode'

    During the match between Girona and Seville held on September 17, one of the football players slipped and accidentally sent the ball directly at the head of Spanish referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea. However, the referee’s reaction was absolutely phenomenal!

    Just like Neo from "The Matrix," Ricardo avoided the ball in the most spectacular way.

