Some 40,000 people took to the streets of Barcelona on September 20, following police raids of Catalan government offices earlier that day. Protesters blocked the regional government’s economy ministry, with several police officers trapped inside and were heard chanting, “They will not pass” and “We will vote.”

Spain's constitutional court has suspended all the voting documents adopted by the Catalan Parliament; thus, all further actions taken by the Catalan authorities regarding the referendum's preparation are illegal. The Guarda Civil (Civil Guard) was searching for documents linked to the banned Catalan independence referendum, which is set to take place on October 1. As a result, 41 searches were carried out and 14 people were detained.