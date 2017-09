This mammoth six-wheeler, transporting the bodyguards of an Arab family visiting Monaco from Cannes, turned out to be “slightly off-sized” for the miniature city and its narrow streets.

According to car-loving blogger Jeroen Mutsaarts, who snapped this video and shared it on YouTube for the world to see, the gargantuan pickup is the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 tuned by Brabus. The six-wheeled monster ride didn't fit in the parking at the country's famous casino, so the authorities asked the car owners to leave.