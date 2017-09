Hirola Conservation Program rangers came across an extremely rare site - a pair of white giraffes grazing in Ishaqbini conservancy in Garissa County, Kenya.

The color of the creatures' hides appears to be a product of leucism — a hereditary condition that reduces pigmentation in skin cells, resulting in the white, pale, or patchy coloration of the skin, hair, feathers, scales or cuticle, but not the eyes.