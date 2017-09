This is not a drill… I repeat, this is not a drill… It’s a war game! The Russia-Belarus Zapad 2017 joint strategic military exercises started September 14 on the territories of the two allied countries.

The large-scale joint war games involve up to 12,700 servicemen, 70 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, 680 items of ground-based military equipment, including about 250 tanks, 200 artillery systems, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and 10 warships. The exercises, which run through September 20, take place both at Belarusian firing ranges and the firing ranges of Russia's Kaliningrad, Leningrad and Pskov Regions.