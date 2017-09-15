Porridge, Sir! Baby Wombat Takes an Oatmeal Bath to Cope With Itches

According to ACT Wildlife Australia, who posted this video on YouTube, this little wombat, named Nugget, suffers a big allergic itch and a constant dry cough. To ease his problems, Nugget’s keepers gave him a steam oatmeal bath.

We can only imagine how hard it is to live with a persistent cough and allergy for the baby wombat, but he definitely enjoys his luxurious calming bath! Get well soon, little Nugget!