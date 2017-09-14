Love is in the Air! A 'Heart' Appears Above China

Much to the citizens' amusement, the hues of the cloud formation changed from red to pink and purple as the sun set.
On September 12, the sky showed some love to China's Guangzhou. A vibrant heart-shaped cloud could be seen glowing at sunset.
Curry is a very good boy: He never lets wild animals get too close to his owners, even if they barely pose any threat to them. In this video, captured on September 2 in New Jersey, US, the fearless dog can be seen chasing a slow-moving black bear away from his family – something he's been doing for more than five years.
Winter is coming, and Swiss professional skier Andri Ragettli is not wasting his time. The 19-year-old athlete works hard on his parkour skills as he trains for PyeongChang 2018. Check out Andri’s training video, where he perfectly completes his “Road to Olympics” full of astonishing acrobatics!
Three fifth grade students from a Shanghai school, China, set the new world record for the most number of "Double Dutch" jump ropes in 30 seconds.
This poor pooch is 100% done with her owner’s antics…
