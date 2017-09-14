God-Level Parkour: Teen Skier Shows Off Incredible Skills Ahead of Olympics

Winter is coming, and Swiss professional skier Andri Ragettli is not wasting his time. The 19-year-old athlete works hard on his parkour skills as he trains for PyeongChang 2018. Check out Andri’s training video, where he perfectly completes his “Road to Olympics” full of astonishing acrobatics!

Andri Ragettli shared a video on his social media accounts showing the young skier wearing a No. 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid shirt demonstrating incredible parkour skills as he completes a complicated track full of trampolines, balance tests, flips and tricks.

Internet users were absolutely impressed by his ability to maintain balance, calling him "a real life superhero." According to some YouTubers, Andri would definitely be a king of "The Floor is Lava" game!