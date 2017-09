Three fifth grade students from a Shanghai school, China, set the new world record for the most number of "Double Dutch" jump ropes in 30 seconds.

The boys managed to complete 129 rope skips in 30 seconds at an international rope skipping competition in Hong Kong in August, 2017, smashing the previous world record, set by Japanese students, by 18 jumps. Their speed was incredible: Even those trying to count using electronic calculators said they found it hard to keep up with the students' legs.