Up, Up and Away! Russia's Proton-M Carrier Rocket Launch

The Amazonas-5, manufactured for the Spanish telecommunications operator Hispasat, will be used to deliver video content and provide internet connection on the territory of South and Central America.
A heavy Proton-M carrier rocket with the Spanish Amazonas-5 telecommunications satellite blasted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome and successfully delivered the satellite on September 12 into target orbit at an altitude of 36,000 km with the help of the Breeze-M booster.
On September 10, the first ever train, which combines traveling, feline companions and food, was presented in Gifu and Mie Prefectures, Japan. About 30 rescue stray cats and kittens roamed freely on a moving train, where some passengers mingled with the “kawaii” kitties while others enjoyed lunch boxes and tea.
In this video, captured on security camera on September 11, a small plane is seen veering into a tree at the Carling Technologies parking lot in Plainville, a town in Connecticut, US.
An instant playground for man’s best friend!
Well, that’s one way to save money on your water bill...
