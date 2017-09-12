Extreme Moment Driver Smashes His Truck Into Highway Tunnel After Losing Control

As a result, the truck landed on its side nearly halfway up a hill. According to reports, the driver whose fatigue caused the accident suffered broken bones from the incident but is recovering well.
This footage, snapped by CCTV cameras in China's Zhejiang Province on September 6, shows the shocking moment a truck driver fails to enter a highway tunnel and crashes his vehicle into a hill.
Cougars, also known as pumas, panthers and mountain lions, are the largest species of wild cats that can meow and purr just like their smaller domestic cousins. Check out these amazing animals in the video below, which was published on YouTube by Big Cat Rescue for the world to see and hear the amusing sounds their feline residents produce.
A policeman in China's Dalian tried stopping a driver for a traffic violation, but the road hog had another plan. In an attempt to escape, the driver hit the gas, drove into the inspector and carried him on the car hood for 2 kilometers.
This footage shows the massive Grand Hall of Jade Buddha Temple, which is one of the most popular religious venues in Shanghai, being moved from its original location. The stately 2,000-ton building is being relocated from September 2 to September 17 mainly for security reasons.
This thieving pup needs his coffee fix!
