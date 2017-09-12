Rogue Driver Takes Police Officer for a Ride… on a Car Bonnet

A policeman in China's Dalian tried stopping a driver for a traffic violation, but the road hog had another plan. In an attempt to escape, the driver hit the gas, drove into the inspector and carried him on the car hood for 2 kilometers.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras on the morning of September 1. According to local media reports, the daredevil driver was caught and arrested with the help of two men who chased him. He was detained for intentionally inflicting injuries to the policeman.