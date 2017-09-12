Tremendous Time-Lapse Video of 2,000-Ton Chinese Temple Moved Horizontally

This footage shows the massive Grand Hall of Jade Buddha Temple, which is one of the most popular religious venues in Shanghai, being moved from its original location. The stately 2,000-ton building is being relocated from September 2 to September 17 mainly for security reasons.

Once the hall is moved 30.4 meters horizontally, it will then be raised 1.05 meters to improve its seismic resistance and make more space. After the relocation, the size of the open square in front of the Grand Hall, where most visitors gather to burn incense, will be doubled to almost 1,000 square meters.