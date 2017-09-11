Fantastic Firework Display on Moscow's 870th Birthday

Hundreds of events honoring the anniversary of Moscow took place across the city from September 1 to 10. Spectacular fireworks were set off on Moscow's City Day near Zaryadye Park, which was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 9.
The Russian capital just turned 870, so the city held a banging party to celebrate the grand occasion!
Kamchatka's Kronotsky Natural Reserve posted on its Facebook page a video how a bear nicknamed Casanova takes a bath. This the animal earned his nickname for his amorous behavior.
Just several weeks after hurricane Harvey hit Texas, an even bigger mega-storm named Irma is moving towards Florida.
It seems like South Shields in England is a veritable land of milk and honey, even seagulls can come into a shop to take something to go.
A deadly mite escaped from scientists during a scientific press conference in Japan.
