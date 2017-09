It seems like South Shields in England is a veritable land of milk and honey, even seagulls can come into a shop to take something to go.

A video posted on YouTube shows a self-sufficient seagull entering a shop and leaving. However, he had the 'gull' not to pay for it.

"I was grabbing some breakfast in Gregg's restaurant in south Shields, when I saw the bird was looking in, checking that the coast was clear. That's when I started filming. As soon as the bird got what he wanted, he ran for the exit. The bird clearly knew what he was going [for]," the owner wrote under the video.