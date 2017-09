Russian Su-35 advanced jets performed a brilliant aerobatics show on the opening of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The Su-35 fighter is a 4++ generation aircraft employing fifth generation technologies, designed by the Sukhoi Aviation Holding Company, which belongs to Russia's United Aircraft Corporation. The first experimental Su-35 was first presented at Russia’s MAKS-2007 air show and was later introduced to a foreign audience at the 2013 Paris Air Show.

During operations against terrorists, Su-35S jets as well as Su-30SM aircraft provide air cover for Russian bombers.