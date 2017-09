Hurricane Irma, which has already been called the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane of the last decade, swept across the Caribbean islands.

The storm caused floods and heavy rains on Saint Martin Island. Some 900,000 people were left without power in Puerto Rico due to the disaster. At least eight people have been killed by Hurricane Irma in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe. The Virgin Islands, divided between the US and Great Britain, were also caught in the storm.