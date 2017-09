A car parked in a disabled bay on the roadside in Retford, England, caused a massive collapse during stage four of the Tour of Britain cycling race. Footage of the dramatic incident shows the peloton taking a sharp left-hand turn, with several riders colliding with a car and BMC team’s Brent Bookwalter smashing through its back windshield.

The professional cyclist abandoned the race and was taken to hospital with a concussion, a deep gash in his arm and bruising. Several other athletes had to replace bicycles to continue the race after the incident, which occurred around 50 kilometers from the end of stage four.