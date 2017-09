This adorable dog was giving a high five to her owner, when sudden lazy stretching took hold after sleep. That resulted in a hilarious high five stretch combo – check it out in the video below.

The pooch named KingKong is quite popular on Instagram, with her "pawrsonal" account followed by almost 50k dog-lovers. Quite often, internet users mistakenly assume she is a pug (and there is something "pugly" in this cutie's face); however, KingKong belongs to a Shorthair Korean Pekingese breed, according to the pup's owners.