Blogger Offers Awkwardly Hilarious 'Tips' on How to Get Kids to Eat Veggies

Jordan Watson is a dad of two girls from Auckland, New Zealand, who makes “instructional” parenting videos that have taken the internet by storm. On Monday, he released a new “how to” video revealing his “sly” strategy of turning his children into veggie lovers.

In the video, the blogger pours ketchup into his daughters' bowls and tries to grow cauliflowers and carrots with the children's help. However, all their effort ends with the youngest girl falling into the seed pit and messing around the backyard. At the end of the video, one of the girls confesses that she still doesn't like these vegetables at all.

Jordan's videos cover every aspect of how to "deal" with kids, from putting a baby to sleep to making a baby clean the house. Alongside blogging on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, he has also published a book — the "ultimate bible for dads" full of "handy" advice for dads.